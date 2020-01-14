Police: Woman caught trying to light explosive device in Florida Walmart

Emily Stallard is charged with attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on an officer after her arrest at Walmart. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Dept./CNN)
January 14, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 12:59 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a 37-year-old woman faces multiple charges after she tried to build an explosive device inside a Tampa Walmart store.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say Emily Stallard is charged with attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on an officer. She had a child with her in the store.

A security guard noticed Stallard opening unpaid items including flammable materials, projectiles and matches.

He and a wildlife officer in the store stopped her as she was about to light a wick.

