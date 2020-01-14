Russell Co. EMA Director says emergency sirens are outdated

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - 2020 is just starting an inevitably, we will have more severe weather situations in the coming months.
This is why officials are urging everyone to have multiple ways of receiving alerts of watches and warnings.
Though counties in our area have dozens of emergency sirens scattered in both rural and urban areas, Russell County Emergency Management Association Director Bob Franklin tells us this is old technology.
He says we cannot depend solely on the sirens because they are hard to hear and technology like that has the potential to fail.
“I just wouldn’t depend on any one item. I wouldn’t depend on just a siren. I wouldn’t depend on just a weather radio or just an app. They’re all mechanical devices and are apt to fail. Multiple ways of getting alerts is the best way to protect you and your family,” said Franklin.
According to Franklin, there are 48 sirens across Russell County.
