Storms Moving Back in for Tuesday Afternoon

We’ll continue to see off-and-on showers and storms through Thursday before a front comes through and dries us out and cools us off briefly for Friday. Instead of highs in the 70s, afternoon temperatures will fall closer to 60 and we’ll wake up to 40s again on Friday and Saturday morning. A temporary warm-up on Saturday though with some more scattered showers in the mix before a more potent cold front sweeps across the Southeast by Sunday, ushering in a much more seasonable dose of chilly winter air for next week. Highs may only manage to top out in the 40s and 50s starting Monday with lows down into the 20s possibly by Tuesday! Of course, this is still a week out, so we’ll be fine-tuning the temps associated with the colder pattern in the days ahead.