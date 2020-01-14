Suspect in double-murder on Mellon St. in Columbus makes court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of two suspects accused of murdering two people on Mellon Street in Columbus appeared in court on Tuesday.
Terrance Streeter is expected to have his probation revoked, meaning he will remain in jail to await trial for the murder of Lyatray Buchanan and Lamonte Huff.
Buchannan and Huff were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment on August 25, 2019. They died from their injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Earl Johnson is also charged in the murders.
Streeter’s attorney, Stacey Jackson, asked for a continuance. The revocation of probation is expected to be heard by Judge Ron Mullins on Feb. 14.
