14-year-old runaway last seen on Lawyers Lane in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are searching for a 14-year-old runaway who was last seen on Jan. 10 in the area of Lawyers Lane.
Brandon Thompson’s family says they are concerned for his safety.
He was last seen carrying two bags of clothes.
Thompson was also last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and black slides.
He reportedly likes to hang out in the areas of St. Mary’s Rd. and Buena Vista Rd.
Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
