Alabama attorney general presents Loachapoka High School with Safe School Award

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Loachapoka High School received an award Tuesday from the Alabama attorney general.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall presented the school with Safe School Award for State Board of Education District 2.
One school from each of the eight state school board districts, as well as one private school statewide, were given the award. Loachapoka High School’s principal said they’re honored to receive the accolade. He credits the staff, community, and various school programs for the success they have at the school when it comes to safety.
"It's a lot that goes into it behind the administration and behind the principal,” said Principal Albert Weeden Jr. “It's with the community stakeholders, EMS, eMac, Lee County Sheriff Office, and a lot of people that help us have everything that they need."
According to Marshall, Loachapoka High was chosen because of its crisis, fire safety, and emergency plans, SRO program, visitor buzz-in system, mobile classroom truck, and outstanding mentoring initiative.
