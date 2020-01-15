Another Round of Rain Early Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for another round of showers as we head into tonight and early Thursday morning, but rainfall totals should be relatively light - meaning no major contribution to flooding issues across the areas. Highs on Thursday will still make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Friday, look for a big cool-down - many spots will stay in the 50s all day with a partly sunny sky. Our next storm system arrives Saturday, with better chances for rain in the afternoon and evening. This will lead us to a pretty big cool-down as we end the weekend and head into next week. For Sunday, temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, and I expect to stay in the 40s for the King holiday and Tuesday of next week. Lows for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings should be well down in the 20s with a hard freeze expected in some communities. We will stay cold on Wednesday as clouds increase, but look for a warming trend Thursday and Friday as we get ready for another shot of rain by next Friday.