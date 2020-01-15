Cause of Auburn University graduate student’s death listed as undetermined

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The cause of death of an Auburn University graduate student has been listed as undetermined.
22-year-old Chih Kai Lai, of Taiwan, was found dead in November after being reported missing since August 2019.
According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the postmortem exam results indicate there was no anatomic cause of death and toxicology was noncontributory. No medical reason could be determined as the cause of Lai’s death due to the decomposition of his remains.
The report also indicates no foul play or trauma is suspected.
Lai’s body was found in a shed behind a home in the 500 block of Southview Drive in Auburn. It is unknown how long he had been deceased in the shed, but officials say Lai appeared to have been in the shed for some time.
The case remains open in search of more answers as to Lai’s actions and whereabouts while missing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or 334-501-3100, the tip line at 334-246-1391, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.
