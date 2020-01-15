‘Children had been locked in cages’ 3 arrested for child abuse in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects were arrested for child abuse in Smiths Station after a welfare check at a residence in the 5000 block of Lee Road 246.
During the check, Lee County sheriff’s investigators and personnel from the County Department of Human Resources made contact with four children, ages 3, 4 10, and 11 years old.
Investigators saw two wood constructed cages with hasps and locks. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said there was evidence that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions.
An 8-month-old child also resided in the home but was not present during the check.
All children have been removed from the hone and are in the care of Lee County DHR.
The suspect and their charges are listed below:
Pamela Deloris Bond, 66 from Smith Station
- Two counts of aggravated child abuse of child less than six years of age
- Two counts of reckless endangerment
- One count of tampering with physical evidence
- $123,000 bond
James H. Bond, 69 of Smith Station
- Two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than six years of age
- Two counts of reckless endangerment
- $122,000 bond
Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, of Smith Station
- Two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than six years of age
- Two counts of reckless endangerment
- $122,000 bond
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
