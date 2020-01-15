Dense Fog Advisory for Hump Day

We turn briefly drier Thursday afternoon and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will fall toward more seasonable territory with 40s back in the forecast for the morning hours on Friday and Saturday; however, this initial cooldown will seem tame in comparison to the Arctic blast on tap next week! A strong cold front sets its sights on the Deep South this weekend, bringing scattered showers back on Saturday before much colder, winter air settles in on Sunday. The latter half of the weekend will be brisk with temperatures dropping throughout the day on Sunday. Next week highs may only manage to top out in the 40s and 50s with freezing temperatures—even 20s possible! —Monday through Thursday mornings.