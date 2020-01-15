Dense Fog Advisory for Hump Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once again, dense fog blankets the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, making for treacherous travels for the morning commute with visibility dropping to near zero miles in some spots. Fortunately, foggy conditions should deteriorate later this morning, and we actually stand some hope of seeing a little sunshine! Still some clouds around today though, but staying warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, plus another chance of rain tomorrow morning as a cold front heads toward the Southeast. Expect just 10-30% coverage of showers through then with not everyone guaranteed to see rain.
We turn briefly drier Thursday afternoon and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will fall toward more seasonable territory with 40s back in the forecast for the morning hours on Friday and Saturday; however, this initial cooldown will seem tame in comparison to the Arctic blast on tap next week! A strong cold front sets its sights on the Deep South this weekend, bringing scattered showers back on Saturday before much colder, winter air settles in on Sunday. The latter half of the weekend will be brisk with temperatures dropping throughout the day on Sunday. Next week highs may only manage to top out in the 40s and 50s with freezing temperatures—even 20s possible! —Monday through Thursday mornings.
