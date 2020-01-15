Five Columbus juveniles arrested for 13 car break-ins since early December

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police say that since the end of November, there have been 27 car break-ins and stolen vehicles reported.
Police have been able to clear 13 of those cases with the arrests of five juveniles in Columbus dating back to early December.
The suspects range in age from 15 to 17 and will not have their identities released because of their ages.
Police say the stolen vehicle and break-ins were reported in the areas of Warm Springs Rd., Armour Ave. and Camille Dr.
The juveniles arrested include:
- 16-year-old male who was arrested on Dec. 6 and released back to his family as instructed by Department of Juvenile Justice.
- 17-year-old male who was arrested on Dec. 10 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center. He appeared in court on Dec. 12 and he was released by Juvenile Court before Christmas.
- 16-year-old male arrested on Dec. 12 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center. A court hearing was held on Dec. 13 and he was released by Juvenile Court on tracking.
- 15-year-old male arrested on Jan. 8 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center. He has been remanded until a sentencing hearing.
- 16-year-old male arrested on Jan. 9 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center. He has been remanded until a sentencing hearing.
Police say that there are 41 charges compiled between these five juveniles. There are two counts of theft by taking-motor vehicle and 39 counts of entering autos. Police have been able to recover three vehicles at this time.
Police say there are arrest warrants out on the remaining 14 incidents for the same five juveniles and one other not listed above.
