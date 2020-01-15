Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

GIRLS KILLED-TRIAL COVERAGE
Judge to permit limited TV coverage of trial in child deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Pima County Superior Court judge will allow video coverage of a man's murder trial in two child killings but with limitations. Judge Deborah Bernini said she'll allow the media to record Christopher Clements' trial in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales for later use online or over the air but not for live transmission. KGUN-TV reports that defense attorneys argued that cameras would impair Clements' chances for a fair trial, while prosecutors argued that cameras could violate the privacy of victim families. Attorneys for KGUN and another Tucson station argued to keep the trial scheduled for February 2021 open to cameras, with KGUN attorney Daniel Arellano saying video coverage helps the public monitor court proceedings.
US Postal officials offer reward for Arizona mail theft
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men in ski masks who stole mail from an Arizona post office and later from a postal worker at an intersection in suburban Phoenix. The agency that investigates crimes involving the U.S. mail system said Tuesday the men first stole mail Jan. 7 from the Daisy Mountain Post Office on 43rd Avenue north of Phoenix's city center. They stole more mail at an intersection Monday from a postal employee working in the western suburban community of Avondale.
Maricopa County won't prosecute dad in daughter's death
PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has declined prosecution in the September death of a 3-year-old girl who was left unattended in a car for hours. Officials with the Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that the evidence in the case didn’t support a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial. Gilbert police had announced in December there was probable cause established to arrest 37-year-old Scott Jones on suspicion of negligent homicide. Jones was accused of leaving his daughter Charlotte in a vehicle at his residence for two to three hours on Sept. 3. The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Inmate indicted in fatal attack on an Arizona jail guard
PHOENIX (AP) — An inmate accused of fatally attacking an Arizona jail guard last October has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Maricopa County authorities say 59-year-old Daniel Davitt is now being held on a $1 million bond. Davitt had been in county custody for two years pending charges for sex crimes involving children. Authorities say detention officer Gene Lee was blindsided by Davitt on Oct. 29 at the Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix. Davitt allegedly grabbed Lee from behind by the throat without warning and kicked the officer's feet out from under him. Lee hit his head on the jail's cement floor and was knocked unconscious. He was rushed into surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, but later died.
US sending Mexican migrants 1,000 miles from border
PHOENIX (AP) — The Trump administration says it's sending Mexicans who cross the border in Arizona on flights to the central Mexico city of Guadalajara — roughly 1,000 miles away. The announcement Tuesday as more and more Mexicans have been coming to the border. Many are fleeing extreme violence and threats in southern Mexico. Mexicans accounted for half of the arrests and people stopped at the U.S. border in December, more than three times more than any other nationality and a shift from much of last year, when Guatemala and Honduras were the top countries of origin.
Arizona bill banning sex ed before 7th grade going nowhere
PHOENIX (AP) — A conservative Arizona Republican senator who was pushing a contentious proposal barring any sexual education instruction for students before the 7th grade is conceding that her proposal stands no chance of advancing. Sen. Sylvia Allen told a large group of parents and other opponents of current state sex ed rules Tuesday that she wasn't giving up. She said liberal opponents falsely claimed it would ban any mention of homosexuality. She said all she wants is more transparency and parental choice. Opponents called her proposal unneeded in a state where parents have to approve having their children take sex ed classes.
New utility chief: No spending on election of regulators
PHOENIX (AP) — The new chief executive of Arizona's largest electric utility says the company will not spend money to influence elections for the company's regulators. Arizona Public Service CEO Jeff Guldner told the Corporation Commission Tuesday that APS and its parent company, Pinnacle West, will not directly or indirectly support any candidates for the commission. In 2014, APS broke with its precedent and secretly spent more than $3 million to support its favored candidates for the Corporation Commission. It openly spent more than $4 million on commission races two years later.
Report: Arizona teaching vacancies continue to rise
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new report says teaching vacancies throughout Arizona have increased by more than 150 positions compared to last year. Arizona Daily Star reports that the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association released the report last week saying a quarter of teaching positions in the state are vacant. The report identified 1,846 vacancies out of the 209 school districts and charter schools that participated in the statewide survey. The survey found about 1,000 teachers statewide either abandoned or resigned from their teaching positions during the first half of the school year. The report also found that about 4,000 or half the teaching positions are filled by teachers who do not meet the state's certification requirements.