Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BOARD OF EDUCATION APPOINTMENTS
Kemp names talk radio host, 2 others to state school board
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is appointing three new members to seven-year terms on Georgia's state Board of Education, The board makes policy for 1.8 million public school students. Kemp on Tuesday named former aide and talk radio host Martha Zoller of Gainesville to a seat representing northeast Georgia's 9th Congressional district. Zoller ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2012, losing a Republican primary to eventual victor Doug Collins. Phenna Rene Petty will represent the 14th Congressional District in northwest Georgia. Kemp named Sally Lynn Nabors to a seat representing the 13th Congressional District in the southern and western suburbs of Atlanta. Two others were reappointed.
FATAL ROBBERY-TEEN
Police: Teen fatally shot during robbery, shooter arrested
LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with murder after he was accused of killing a 14-year-old boy whose friend had just stolen the man's phone. DeKalb County police say Ricarrio Hale was killed Sunday and a 16-year-old friend of his was also hospitalized after being shot. Twenty-eight-year-old Paul Marsilas Wilson was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Police say Hale, the wounded friend and two other teens met Wilson and a woman in Lithonia to purchase a phone. Authorities say one of the teens took the phone and ran away without paying, prompting Wilson to fire his weapon.
AP-US-IVANKA-TRUMP-HUMAN-TRAFFICKING
Ivanka Trump: White House will seek to end human trafficking
ATLANTA (AP) — Ivanka Trump says the White House is committed to ending human trafficking, which she called “modern day slavery." President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser made the comments during a trip to Atlanta on Tuesday. She visited nonprofit groups that help victims of human trafficking. During one of the stops, Ivanka Trump said she would continue to urge companies to be involved in helping survivors of abuse and providing them with job training. In recent years, multiple state and federal officials have called Atlanta a hub for sex trafficking.
ELECTIONS 2020-CONGRESS
Republican Georgia physician runs for open U.S. House seat
ROME, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia physician is running for a congressional seat being vacated by retiring Republican Tom Graves. Dr. John Cowan of Rome announced Tuesday that he would run as a Republican in northwest Georgia's 14th district. Cowan cites heath care and business experience as reasons people should vote for him. He pledges to oppose abortion while supporting gun rights, religious freedom and border protection. Two other Republicans have announced for the race. Marjorie Greene had been running in suburban Atlanta's 6th Congressional District and shifted to the 14th. Also running is Lookout Mountain Air Force veteran Clayton Fuller. No Democrats have announced.
ONLINE SALES TAXES-GEORGIA
Bill to increase Georgia tax collections could move quickly
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are nearing a deal to tighten sales tax collections by online marketplaces such as eBay and Etsy. House Bill 276 went to a conference committee with senators on Tuesday. It remains to be seen just how many online sellers could be affected. Georgia's tax collections have lagged badly since the Republican-led legislature cut the state's top income tax rate last year. Lawmakers had projected $800 million more in revenue for this year's spending plan. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered midyear budget cuts of 4%, with a plan to deepen cuts by another 2% in the next budget year.
NEW CITIES-SAVANNAH
Savannah-area lawmakers say they'll block plan for new city
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia state lawmakers say they won't support a bill this year that would create a new city in coastal Georgia. State Sen. Ben Watson and state Rep. Jesse Petrea made the announcement Tuesday regarding the proposed city of Chatham Islands. Both are Savannah Republicans. The lawmakers say residents of Wilmington, Whitmarsh, Talahi and Oatland islands have expressed opposition to incorporation. The movement to form what would be Chatham County's second largest city began after another lawmaker sought to consolidate the Savannah city and Chatham County governments. That move sparked opposition. However, city-county consolidation has stalled with little local support.
GEORGIA SENATE-RETIREMENT
Longtime Georgia state senator announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — A longtime state senator from northwest Georgia says that he won’t seek reelection in November. Sen. Bill Heath on Monday announced his plan to step down at the end of his term. The Republican from Bremen represents state Senate District 31 including Haralson, Polk and parts of Paulding counties. Heath made a mark early in his political career by defeating the larger-than-life former Democratic state House Speaker Tom Murphy in 2002. Heath was elected to the state Senate in 2005. With tears in his eyes, Heath said that he was retiring to spend more time with his family.
AP-PEOPLE-TYLER-PERRY
Tyler Perry: 'No need' to fight or protest about Oscar snubs
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Perry says while he's annoyed by the lack of diversity and notable snubs in the Oscar nominations, it’s not worth getting upset because it’s a system that he doesn't think will change. Many were critical of the nominations announced Monday, citing a lack of female nominees in major categories, especially best director, and only one person of color for an acting role. Perry says he thinks Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina and Beyoncé should have received nominations. Perry spoke to The Associated Press at the premiere of his newest film, “A Fall from Grace.” The thriller premieres Friday on Netflix.