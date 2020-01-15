Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Perry says while he's annoyed by the lack of diversity and notable snubs in the Oscar nominations, it’s not worth getting upset because it’s a system that he doesn't think will change. Many were critical of the nominations announced Monday, citing a lack of female nominees in major categories, especially best director, and only one person of color for an acting role. Perry says he thinks Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina and Beyoncé should have received nominations. Perry spoke to The Associated Press at the premiere of his newest film, “A Fall from Grace.” The thriller premieres Friday on Netflix.