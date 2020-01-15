Man hit, killed by train at 35th St. and River Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tragedy on the train tracks in Columbus Wednesday morning as a man is hit and killed.
Now, Columbus police are now trying to figure out how the collision happened.
Shortly after noon, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name, 41-year-old Michael Davis. Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced him dead just after 9 a.m.
“Clearly train versus pedestrian, pedestrian is deceased. We have just now developed an identification on him," said Lt. Lance Deaton.
A local business owner said he didn’t expect the scene behind his shop to involve a dead body.
“Like I thought it was a car that got hit and then they told me it was an actual pedestrian. I was pretty shocked about that, because the train goes so slow across them tracks, especially there in that intersection. It’s pretty shocking that anybody didn’t hear, feel or see it coming,” said Jonasat Hernandez.
People in the area said the lights come on and bells whistle when the train is coming through. With the train being quite large, people in the area said they don’t think the train could stop in time if it did see Davis.
“It’s a large train with some heavy objects,” Deaton said. "So, the potential for gruesomeness is certainly there.”
Police said they are speaking with possible witnesses and checking for security cameras as they continue their investigation.
For now, neighbors are in shock and a family is grieving.
“Again, I see people walking across the railroad track all day every day,” Hernandez said. "It’s really really surprising that someone didn’t see it coming or hear it.”
Railroad tracks are private property and walking or playing on them is illegal. Too often the penalty is death, according to safemotorist.com.
