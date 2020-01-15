Man killed after being struck by train in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after being struck and killed by a train in Columbus.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison has confirmed that a man has died after being hit by a train behind the intersection of 35th St. and River Rd.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Columbus police are on scene continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information.
