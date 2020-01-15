Murder arrest made after south Ala. security guard shot in the back

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over three weeks after a security guard was fatally shot in the back at a south Alabama lounge, investigators say they’ve made an arrest in the case.
Enterprise police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Emmanuel “Mannie” Key Tuesday and charged him with the murder of 42-year-old Stevie Lamaric Franklin, of Troy.
The shooting happened on Dec. 22 at the Daleville Lounge. Investigators determined Franklin had been shot during a fight involving a large group of people inside the business. He died of his injuries a short time after being transported to an area hospital.
An arrest warrant for Key was approved on Dec. 27, but it took two more weeks for law enforcement to find him.
Key was located in Midland City and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
