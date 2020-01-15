Opelika police release surveillance photos of credit card theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect believed to have stolen a wallet with multiple credit cards.
Police say a wallet was stolen from a store in Tiger Town on Jan. 10.
The credit cards inside were then used at various locations, including Rue 21 on Jan. 10, Murf Mart on Jan. 10 and Walmart on Jan. 11.
On Jan. 10, the suspect was seen wearing a black do-rag, pink jacket or sweater, white shirt and dark pants.
On Jan. 11, the suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie, a black Nike shirt, blue jeans and carrying a brown purse.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.
