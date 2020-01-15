Several days of rain causing flooding concerns across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wet past few days have caused some flooding problems across parts of the Columbus area, some that have had problems in the past.
The Chattahoochee River is currently under a flood warning.
Patricia Biegler with Public Works in Columbus is stressing how dangerous flooding can be by the river and on roadways. If the river is rising and the water is coming up over the RiverWalk, like it was Tuesday night, Biegler says don’t go walk around there.
“You don’t know how fast the flow is going to be, if there’s going to be any kind of undertow. There might be a hole or you can’t see the walkway and you walk off into a deep spot. It just isn’t worth taking a chance,” Biegler says.
Biegler is also stressing the importance of drivers turning around and going another way if they come across floodwaters on the roads. Biegler says she’s seen multiple instances of people driving through floodwaters turn fatal.
Biegler says they do several things when they’re anticipating flooding, including checking hot spots, which are places throughout the city where systems are generally not big enough to accommodate heavy rainfall. Crews check these hot spots ahead of time to make sure there aren’t any blockages in the way, such as piles of leave or someone’s volleyball being caught at the end of a pipe.
Biegler says they’ll also set up barricades ahead of time at places that routinely floods, including at the RiverWalk.
“Some places we know are going to happen and we’re prepared, but if you see flooding at all, call 311. They will make sure we know about it. We can respond. If there’s anything we can do to help immediately, we will , and if we need to, we’ll put up barricades or whatever to help the rest of the public and protect them as much as possible," Biegler says.
Public Works also does day-to-day maintenance in regards to flooding. Biegler says they have a routine inspection for all of their pipes so they get checked at least once every five years. They have equipment they use to blow out blockages in pipes.
