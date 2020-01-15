2 suspects arrested in LaGrange after leaving meth, marijuana inside restroom of dermatology office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are facing several drug charges after drugs were found discarded inside the restroom of a dermatology office on Wednesday.
Vontavia Bryant and Quantadis Warren, both 23 of Atlanta are charged with the following:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a schedule I with the intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to cross a guard line with a controlled substance
- Conspiracy to cross a guard line with contraband
Staff at West Georgia Dermatology told LaGrange police that a man and woman came to the location inquiring about an appointment. While the woman was making the appointment, the man entered the bathroom.
Staff said the suspects were nervous and asking questions that raised their suspicion.
After the suspects left, staff searched the restroom and found a vacuum-sealed package with approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of marijuana hashish, six cell phones with chargers, and several large bundles of packaged tobacco and rolling papers.
During an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit, officers identified Bryant and Warren as the people responsible for dropping off the drugs in the restroom. Interviews revealed that the suspects were to deliver the package to the dermatology office where it would be retrieved by an inmate housed in the Georgia Department of Corrections, who had an appointment at the office.
The items would then be smuggled back into the state prison where this inmate is serving a sentence.
Authorities are working to identify the suspects in prison who intended to receive the items.
Bryant and Warren were transported to the Troup County Jail. Additional arrests are expected.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
