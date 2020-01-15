Vivian Childs announces candidacy for Georgia’s 2nd congressional district seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia native has announced her candidacy for Georgia’s 2nd congressional district.
Vivian Childs is hoping to be the Republican to take on incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop for the seat.
Childs said she has volunteered in the 2nd district for many years and has heard firsthand the needs of her neighbors.
"We're the voice but the people, it's their seat,” said Childs. “But they are hiring us, and I like to use the word hire. Check out my resume and hire me to represent you. I say people are pro everything in the world and I want to be pro you."
Childs ran for the 2nd District seat in 2014 but was defeated by Greg Duke in the Republican primary. Childs is not a career-politician. She has worked as a principal, teacher, and athletic director.
