16-year-old escapes juvenile justice custody in Columbus, reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a teenager who reportedly escaped from juvenile justice custody earlier Wednesday morning.
16-year-old Dakota Simmons was last seen in the area of Foxdale Dr. and Fontaine St. at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 15.
Simmons was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, light colored blue jeans, white t-shirt and black Nike shoes and was carrying a white trash bag.
He stands 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
