16-year-old escapes juvenile justice custody in Columbus, reported missing
16-year-old Dakota Simmons, reported missing (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | January 15, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 9:52 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a teenager who reportedly escaped from juvenile justice custody earlier Wednesday morning.

16-year-old Dakota Simmons was last seen in the area of Foxdale Dr. and Fontaine St. at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Simmons was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, light colored blue jeans, white t-shirt and black Nike shoes and was carrying a white trash bag.

He stands 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

