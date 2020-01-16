10 arrested after guns, 25lbs of marijuana located in DeKalb County home

FT. PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information about a significant drug bust in the Powell community this week.
It happened Monday on County Road 577. It’s part of an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in about 30 arrests in the past several months. Deputies tell us that information from those previous busts led them to the home in Powell on Monday.
Inside, investigators found approximately 25 pounds of marijuana, along with methamphetamine, prescription pills, guns and drug paraphernalia. One infant was also taken from the home by DHR.
Sheriff Nick Weldon says “This is another job well done by our Narcotics and Interdiction team. It’s also a great example of how pro-active patrolling can generate intelligence that leads to a large amount of narcotics off the street.” Weldon also credits strong communication between drug agents that he says connected the dots between previous arrests and this bust.
