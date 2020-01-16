Bama commit from Lanett High School wins Mr. Football award

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Lanett High School senior quarterback Kristian Story was named Alabama’s Mr. Football 2019.
Story led the Panthers (15-0) to an undefeated season and the Class 1A state title this past season. He has also signed with the University of Alabama.
The Mr. Football trophy was awarded Wednesday at the Alabama Sportswriters Association’s Mr. Football Awards Luncheon at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Montgomery.
Kristian Story’s high school head coach was also his father, Clifford Story.
Story is the first Crimson Tide signee to win the award since Daphne running back, and Bama player, T.J. Yeldon in 2011, and the first player from Lanett to win the state’s top high school football award.
The senior quarterback finished with 110 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns and was 18-of-23 passing for 249 yards and two more scores in the AHSAA Super 7 Class 1A State Championship at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium in December to earn Class 1A State Championship MVP honors.
He finished his senior season 162-of-237 passing for 2,865 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Story, who also was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Alabama in 2019, also had 1,151 yards rushing on 116 carries and 17 touchdowns and finished his prep career as the AHSAA record holder in total offense and touchdowns.
He accumulated 13,218 total yards with 9,070 passing, 3,618 rushing and 530 receiving from 2016-19 and accounted for 175 touchdowns (119 passing, 48 rushing and 8 receiving).
Story’s totals broke records set by Bo Nix of Pinson Valley from 2015-18 (12,497 total yards and 161 TDs accounted for). Nix is the starting QB for Auburn.
