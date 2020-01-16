Big Temperature Changes Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Friday, clouds will stick around in the forecast with highs in the 50s and low 60s across the area. Look for breezy conditions in the afternoon, with all of this out ahead of our next storm system that will be due in here on Saturday. It won’t be a washout, since we expect the first part of the day to be dry, but look for scattered showers through Saturday evening and Saturday night. Sunday, clouds will decrease and afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. The coldest days next week will be Monday and Tuesday with highs down in the 40s and lows in the 20s by early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. We will be watching for the possibility of low to mid 20s in some communities then. Temperatures will start to improve by the middle of next week with rain chances back by NEXT Friday and Saturday.