Ch-ch-changes!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major pattern change will unfold across the Valley as we get into the weekend, but for now Thursday morning starting off with more scattered showers and some patchy fog. The rain and fog will fade away later this morning as the next cold front moves southward across Georgia and Alabama, making for breezy conditions this afternoon.
Though we’ll manage some peeks of sunshine tomorrow, clouds won’t budge completely just yet. Temperatures will begin to gradually drop from the 60s to the 50s later this afternoon though, and we’ll be back in the 40s for Friday and Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be much cooler in general and more seasonable for mid-January with highs in the 50s. We briefly warm back up into the 60s on Saturday, but the shot of milder air will be short-lived.
A much stronger cold front plows through the Southeast Saturday night, bringing some rain at times out ahead of it Saturday evening. Much drier and colder air settles in on Sunday with sunshine returning in full on Monday. MLK Day looks exceptionally cold with highs in the 40s for the start of the week. As of right now, next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings look to be the coldest in our extended forecast with a hard freeze possible as lows fall well into the 20s! Much drier overall next week, but another rain chance will pop back up in the forecast by NEXT Friday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.