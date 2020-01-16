Ch-ch-changes!

A much stronger cold front plows through the Southeast Saturday night, bringing some rain at times out ahead of it Saturday evening. Much drier and colder air settles in on Sunday with sunshine returning in full on Monday. MLK Day looks exceptionally cold with highs in the 40s for the start of the week. As of right now, next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings look to be the coldest in our extended forecast with a hard freeze possible as lows fall well into the 20s! Much drier overall next week, but another rain chance will pop back up in the forecast by NEXT Friday.