Chattahoochee Valley smashes goal for WTVM Blood Drive Telethon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the holidays, the need for blood can be the greatest because people are typically traveling and putting off appointments to donate blood.
Setting an appointment to donate blood is setting an appointment to save lives. That is why WTVM recently partnered with the American Red Cross to host a Blood Drive Telethon.
All throughout Wednesday, Jan. 15, News Leader 9 encouraged you on air and online to set a date to be great and make an appointment to donate blood.
Our goal was to schedule 58 appointments to save lives with the Red Cross and the Chattahoochee Valley far exceeded that goal! 101 Chattahoochee Valley residents called in to the WTVM Studio and made an appointment to donate blood.
Each of those appointments can save lives like Alexis Jarrett’s. One of the hottest summers on record sent her into a terrible flare-up of her sickle cell disease and nearly cost her her life. Thankfully, enough of her blood type had been donated that doctors were able to save her.
Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of West Central Georgia, says that this blood drive was by far the most successful of any other in the southeast and Caribbean regions, and the others were held in areas much larger than the Chattahoochee Valley.
The appointments made online are still being counted and this story will be updated to include those numbers once they are available.
You still have an opportunity to save a life. Click here to participate in the WTVM Blood Drive Telethon and set a date to be great.
