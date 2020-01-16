CVCC in Phenix City receives new computer labs for health science students

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Students at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) in Phenix City are getting two new computer labs with zSpace computers.
Health science students will get to use a more hands-on approach and use augmented reality and virtual reality to dissect different anatomy and more. The president of the college said this helps the institution save money and gives the students a real-world experience outside of a lab.
“It gives our students an opportunity to learn,” said Jackie Screws, president of CVCC. “It gives them a real-world feel of them being able to do the type of things they would do in a lab.”
Each virtual reality desktop computer will come with a stylus and a pair of 3D glasses. The lab was funded by a $250,000 grant from the Alabama Community College System.
