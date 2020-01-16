Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglaries in Pine Mountain, West Point, Fortson

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four home burglaries.
The burglaries happened Wednesday, January 15 in the areas of Hamilton Road Grove Road in Pine Mountain, Highway 103 and Highway 219 in West Point, and Highway 315 in Fortson.
The burglaries happened in the daytime hours and each home was forcefully entered.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office believes the same people were involved in all of the burglaries. The sheriff’s office said the suspects may be male or female and may be ringing doorbells first to check if anyone is inside the homes.
