Juveniles wanted in Opelika business robbery on Pepperell Pkwy.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are currently investigating a first-degree robbery at a business on Pepperell Pkwy.
Officers were dispatched to Sandy’s Accessories in the Saugahatchee Square Shopping Center located in the 3700 block of Pepperell Pkwy. on Jan. 15 at approximately 5:10 p.m.
Police say they know who the suspects are, but will not be releasing names because they are juveniles. Arrests of those juveniles are still pending.
There were no injuries reported in this case.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5200.
