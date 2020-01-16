Louisiana man arrested in Auburn for drug possession, receiving stolen property

Louisiana man arrested in Auburn for drug possession, receiving stolen property
Louisiana man arrested in Auburn for drug possession, receiving stolen property (Source: Auburn Police)
By Olivia Gunn | January 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 4:00 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Louisiana man was arrested in Auburn Wednesday and is facing multiple charges.

19-year-old Skylar T. Long is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a pistol without a permit.

According to Auburn police, officers on a routine patrol observed Long asleep at the wheel of a vehicle along the roadway in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway. A search resulted in the discovery of a stolen gun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Long was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.