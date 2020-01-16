Louisiana man arrested in Auburn for drug possession, receiving stolen property

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Louisiana man was arrested in Auburn Wednesday and is facing multiple charges.
19-year-old Skylar T. Long is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a pistol without a permit.
According to Auburn police, officers on a routine patrol observed Long asleep at the wheel of a vehicle along the roadway in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway. A search resulted in the discovery of a stolen gun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Long was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $6,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.