Phenix City man caught on security camera defecating near golf course pro shop

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is behind bars after being caught defecating by security cameras.
A man, later identified as Garth Brown, was captured on surveillance footage at Lakewood Golf Course on Jan. 4 at approximately 9:30 p.m. after the course had closed.
In the video, Brown could be seen defecating next to the entrance of the golf course’s pro shop.
Police were able to identify Brown and place him under arrest on Jan. 14.
Police have not released the surveillance footage of the incident.
Brown is being charged with trespassing and public lewdness.
