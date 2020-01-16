Phenix City police searching for car theft person of interest

By Alex Jones | January 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 1:50 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are releasing surveillance video of a man they need to question in connection to a vehicle theft.

Police say the man seen in the video is wanted for questioning.

The video shows the man walk up to a vehicle before opening the door and climbing inside before turning it on and attempting it in gear.

Police have not confirmed if the vehicle seen in the video is the one involved in the incident.

Anyone with information to help identify the person in the video is asked to contact 334-448-2841.

