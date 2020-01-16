2 suspects wanted in Columbus for several car break-ins and bank card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Columbus for several car break-ins and bank card fraud.
The break-ins happened this week at several apartment complexes near Armour Avenue, Warm Springs Road, Whittlesey Road, and Flat Rock Road. Police say the suspects used the bank cards found inside the vehicles.
Photos of the suspects have been released.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424.
