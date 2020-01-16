Valley police investigating overnight armed robbery on 20th Ave.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Valley are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station that took place overnight.
Officers were dispatched to the Circle K in the 2900 block of 20th Ave. at approximately 2:30 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
The clerk reported that two people entered the store demanding cash and merchandise. One of the suspects reportedly had a handgun.
After being given what they were demanding, the suspects ran from the scene in the area of the Shawmut mill village.
Valley police officers and Chambers County sheriff’s deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.
Both suspects were described as being in their mid-to-late teens and were between 5′8″ and 5′10″ and were described as skinny.
One suspect was wearing a black or gray hoodie, black pants and white tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a blue and yellow long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Valley police at 334-756-5200.
