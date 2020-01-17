An Arctic Blast on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds moved back in overnight after a much-needed dose of Vitamin D Thursday afternoon, but we could still see some sunshine in the mix this afternoon! Highs will rise to the low 60s and breezy conditions sticking around, making for a pleasant end to the week. We stay dry today, but our next rainmaker moves in on Saturday with the best chance for showers later in the afternoon and into the evening.
Rain ends on Sunday morning though as a powerful cold front sweeps into the Deep South, ushering a full return of winter (sans any snow, of course). Sunday will be blustery with some lingering clouds and temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s during the afternoon. MLK Day looks even colder and that chilly trend will continue for the early part of next week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will fall to at or below freezing Monday through Thursday morning, so make your cold weather preps each night! Despite the Arctic blast, definitely looking sunnier and drier next week until rain chances return by NEXT Friday and Saturday.
