An Arctic Blast on the Horizon

Rain ends on Sunday morning though as a powerful cold front sweeps into the Deep South, ushering a full return of winter (sans any snow, of course). Sunday will be blustery with some lingering clouds and temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s during the afternoon. MLK Day looks even colder and that chilly trend will continue for the early part of next week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will fall to at or below freezing Monday through Thursday morning, so make your cold weather preps each night! Despite the Arctic blast, definitely looking sunnier and drier next week until rain chances return by NEXT Friday and Saturday.