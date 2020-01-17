‘Black Men Speak’ event addresses issues facing the Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several community members came together Thursday night to discuss how they can have more of a positive impact in the Columbus community.
The event was called Black Men Speak and was held at Klose Kutz Barbershop on Macon Road.
Crime was a big topic during the event, in addition to the census, voting, cleaning up communities, and saving young black men. Attorney Teddy Reese, who is also running for the state Senate, organized the event.
"If we're going to resolve many of our problems and issues that we have in our community, we've got to start getting down to the root and having that conversation," said Reese.
Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman and David Broadcasting’s program director, Michael Soul, were among those who participated in the event.
