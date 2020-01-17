Construction company lands $9.2M deal to add new housing complex in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus-based construction company has landed a multi-million-dollar contract to add living options in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The $9.2 million will jump-start the Kayne Boulevard project that will be built off North Veteran’ Parkway.
The 80-unit four-building complex is designed to serve area working families in a variety of ways. The complex will include family-friendly amenities, onsite laundry, a community garden, and more.
“IMC of Valdosta builds all over the state,” said Scott Mullen, vice president, and group manager of the Flournoy Group. “They identified this piece of property as a great opportunity for this area and for the residence around this area.”
"Columbus is continuing to grow,” added Mayor Skip Henderson. “I mean, we’re such a uniquely diverse community and we’re able to provide quality housing for the individuals, especially when it’s designed and constructed by people we know and trust.”
Site work and utility construction for the new project are expected to begin immediately.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.