Elementary students in Columbus plant trees in honor of Dr. King

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at an elementary school in Columbus had the opportunity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday.
The students planted seeds of knowledge alongside the Keep Columbus Beautiful organization.
Some of the tree planting allowed the students to learn about nature and reminded them why they should keep the environment safe. Leaders from the event said days like this are very important for everyone. History is not lost, and the city is being beautified by youth.
"It's important to start them at a young age so that they can beautify the area they live in,” said Charnae Johnson, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. “Maybe they want to give back to their community and take pride in it."
The main purpose of planting trees is to enhance beautification and increase the tree canopy throughout Columbus while also honoring King for his service.
