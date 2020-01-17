Fire crews contain fire on Bailey’s Way in LaGrange

By Olivia Gunn | January 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 4:23 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange fire crews extinguished a structure fire in the 300 block Bailey’s Way Thursday evening.

The fire department was dispatched to the location shortly after 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the residence. The resident told crews that a pot had been left on the stove and was on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and it was contained at 7:09 p.m. The majority of the damage to the home was related to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

