Fire crews contain fire on Bailey’s Way in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange fire crews extinguished a structure fire in the 300 block Bailey’s Way Thursday evening.
The fire department was dispatched to the location shortly after 7 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the residence. The resident told crews that a pot had been left on the stove and was on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and it was contained at 7:09 p.m. The majority of the damage to the home was related to smoke damage.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.