Mayor announces interim chief of Columbus Fire and EMS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus announced the interim chief of Columbus Fire and EMS on Friday.
Current Deputy Fire chief Greg Lang has agreed to take on the role upon the retirement of Chief Jeff Meyer. Lang will begin the position as interim chief on February 1, 2020.
Lang was hired as a Columbus firefighter in January 1983. He’s served as deputy chief since December 2007.
“Chief Meyer has done a tremendous job leading the Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and it is critical that we take the time necessary to be very deliberate in finding his successor. Having someone with the integrity, knowledge, and leadership of Greg Lang as an Interim allows us to do just that.”
Lang will be interim chief until Meyer’s replacement has been identified.
