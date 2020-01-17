Meeting scheduled for Ralston residents; screening for Housing Choice Vouchers to follow

After many years of complaints by people who live there, HUD ordered an inspection this summer. After scoring 42 out of a possible 100, a re-inspection was ordered. Ralston Towers also failed it’s re-inspection with a score of 30. The building needed a score of 60 to pass. According to Housing and Urban Development, 50 units or 20-percent of the building was included in that October re-inspection. HUD then terminated its Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract at Ralston Towers.