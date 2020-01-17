Meeting scheduled for Ralston residents; screening for Housing Choice Vouchers to follow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at the Ralston Towers could soon find out where their next home may be. A Ralston resident shared a flyer that indicated a partnership between The Housing Authority of Columbus and The Department of Housing and Urban Development, in the process to start providing Housing Choice Vouchers. A HUD official has since confirmed the information on the flyer to be accurate.
A meeting for residents is scheduled for Tuesday January 21 at 2 p.m. at Ralston Towers. There they will learn more about the screening process and what they’ll need to find more suitable housing.
After many years of complaints by people who live there, HUD ordered an inspection this summer. After scoring 42 out of a possible 100, a re-inspection was ordered. Ralston Towers also failed it’s re-inspection with a score of 30. The building needed a score of 60 to pass. According to Housing and Urban Development, 50 units or 20-percent of the building was included in that October re-inspection. HUD then terminated its Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract at Ralston Towers.
More details are expected Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.