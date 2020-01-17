Rain Returns Saturday; Then Much Colder!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a quiet day on Friday, rain is getting set to move back in to the area, especially during the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours on Saturday. Look for highs back in the lower 60s in many communities, with upper 50s across our northern counties. Much colder air will be ushered in after the rain moves out late Saturday - temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the 40s and 50s with a breeze that will make it feel even colder. The coldest days will be the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday and on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s in many spots. Lows will drop into the middle 20s for early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Early next week will feature plenty of sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the next storm system that is due to bring some rain to the area by next Friday and Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on that for you. Have a great weekend!