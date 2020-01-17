Shaw High School in Columbus offering students state certified EMT training

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw High School in Columbus is offering students state-certified emergency medical technician (EMT) training.
The school held an open house Thursday evening for its EMT Pathway Program.
Students got the opportunity to see first-hand what the program has to offer. Students were also allowed to use a simulated ambulance, learn about CPR training and more. Twenty-five students are signed up to take the course.
Students who obtain certification and reach the required Georgia certification age of 18 will be able to enter the workforce as an EMT with a starting salary of $38,000.
