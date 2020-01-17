Suspect arrested in LaGrange for armed robbery on Harwell Ave.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange Thursday for armed robbery.
Leon Clay is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
LaGrange police responded to the 600 block of Harwell Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
Officers made contact with two men who stated they had been robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male. The men said the suspect took their cell phones by force, left the scene, and went into a nearby residence.
An investigation by the criminal investigations section revealed that Clay was responsible for the robbery.
Clay is being held in the Troup County Jail. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.