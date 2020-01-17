Warming stations opening in Columbus due to expected below-freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warming stations will open in Columbus next week due to expected freezing temperatures.
The SafeHouse will open Monday, January 21 and Tuesday, January 22 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide an emergency warming station to anyone in need of shelter. The Verge church will also open both days.
The Verge Church dispatches a van to pick up anyone outdoors who may need shelter.
The SafeHouse (located inside Rose Hill Methodist Church) is located at 21001 Hamilton Road.
