Chick-fil-A restaurants in Columbus and Phenix City host Daddy-Daughter Date Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a special night for fathers and daughters in Columbus Friday evening.
Columbus and Phenix City Chick-fil-A restaurants hosted a date night for fathers and daughters Friday at the St. Luke Ministry Center.
Attendees said the night was one to remember. Everyone was able to enjoy a Chick-fil-A dinner, ballroom dance instructions, and décor fit for a princess.
The goal of the event is to promote positive relationships between fathers and daughters.
There was a professional photographer as well to capture the special moments. Fathers and daughters also got the opportunity to learn the waltz.
