Chick-fil-A restaurants in Columbus and Phenix City host Daddy-Daughter Date Night

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Columbus and Phenix City host Daddy-Daughter Date Night
Chick-fil-A restaurants in Columbus and Phenix City host Daddy-Daughter Date Night (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | January 18, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 4:10 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a special night for fathers and daughters in Columbus Friday evening.

Columbus and Phenix City Chick-fil-A restaurants hosted a date night for fathers and daughters Friday at the St. Luke Ministry Center.

Attendees said the night was one to remember. Everyone was able to enjoy a Chick-fil-A dinner, ballroom dance instructions, and décor fit for a princess.

The goal of the event is to promote positive relationships between fathers and daughters.

There was a professional photographer as well to capture the special moments. Fathers and daughters also got the opportunity to learn the waltz.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.