Winter Is Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers will move across the area starting this afternoon, and lasting into tonight out ahead of a cold front.
The cold front will sweep across the Valley overnight, with much colder air arriving for Sunday. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees tomorrow, despite abundant sunshine. A hard freeze is expected tomorrow night. Winter cold continues into Monday & Tuesday, with highs in the 40s, and lows in the 20s!
The next rain chance isn’t until at least next Friday.
