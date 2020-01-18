Winter Is Coming

Dylan's Saturday Morning Forecast
By Dylan Federico | January 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 10:15 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers will move across the area starting this afternoon, and lasting into tonight out ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will sweep across the Valley overnight, with much colder air arriving for Sunday. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees tomorrow, despite abundant sunshine. A hard freeze is expected tomorrow night. Winter cold continues into Monday & Tuesday, with highs in the 40s, and lows in the 20s!

The next rain chance isn’t until at least next Friday.

