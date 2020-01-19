Arctic Attack Arrives!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold night is ahead for the Valley as an arctic attack sends lows plummeting into the 20s. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder, with many waking up to wind chills in the teens tomorrow morning! Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be cold with highs staying in the 40s, with lots of sunshine.
A hard freeze is likely Tuesday & Wednesday morning as the mercury falls into the mid-20s. A warming trend begins Wednesday as highs return to the 50s. Next rain chance is Friday. Next weekend looks sunny & mild, with highs in the 60s.
