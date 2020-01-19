Columbus church hosts teen summit to help youth with challenges in society

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Word of Truth Outreach Ministries in Columbus hosted a teen summit on Saturday.
The Save Our Youth Teen Summit was the first of its kind to be held at the church.
There was a host of panelists to answer questions concerning topics that youth battle in today’s society, such as teen pregnancy, bullying, and gun violence. Evangelist Shri Brown said the event was a vision from God and she wanted to provide solutions for the youth the help them deal with the topics discusses.
It's a lot of things our parents were even afraid to talk to us about,” said Brown. And where did we learn it? We learned it in the streets. We learned it in the school, but this is giving us an opportunity and a platform to teach them where they can get the right answers from, the right type of people instead of just getting them from your best friend that lives next door."
The summit addressed the issues youth faced and provided ideas on how to better assist and equip them to be able to stand against the temptations and struggles.
