Columbus community comes together for ‘The Dream Lives’ MLK Celebration 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus community leaders and residents participated in a community call to prayer and procession in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday.
The Dream Lives MLK Celebration kicked off at 11 a.m. on 1st Avenue between 9th and 10th streets. Shortly after, the event continued at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center with activities including an art show, play area for children, music, and more.
The Columbus Collective presented the largest art show installation to commemorate Dr. King with almost 8,000 square footage of mixed media by local artists.
